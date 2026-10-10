BLACKPINK Jennie shares sweet message for The Weeknd after reunion

Jennie gives a recap of her memorable reunion with The Weeknd.

On Friday, October 9, the Blackpink star took to her Instagram, sharing a collection of photos and videos after joining the Blinding Lights hitmaker on stage during his South Korean concert.

The K-pop star made a surprise appearance on October 8, during which the two performed their collab song One of the Girls live for the first time in the city.

READ MORE: The Weeknd, Blackpink Jennie send fans into frenzy with ‘One Of The Girls'

“One of the girls with @theweeknd finally came alive in Seoul !!,” she captioned the montage of photos and video.

The Mantra songstress added, “thank you for having me 주말오빠 [black heart emoji].” According to Google translate the Korean text meant, “Weeknd Oppa.”

In addition to the affectionate message for the Canadian singer, Jennie’s also shared a photo of the pair locked in a warm embrace.

She also showed off her full look for the special appearance, which took place during the second night of The Weeknd’s After Hours Till Dawn Tour at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

Notably, the show was part of Hyundai Card Super Concert 28, marking the singer’s return to the country after an eight-year absence.

Jennie donned a vintage purple bodysuit featuring a sheer, leopard-patterned design, long sleeves and a mock neckline.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton sends Stray Kids fans wild as he shares stage with Felix

Contrasting dark-purple velvet panels added structure to the silhouette, while semi-sheer pale tights and knee-high black boots completed the bold look.

Other images showed the pair performing together in front of the packed venue, while a brief video gave fans a sense of the electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium.