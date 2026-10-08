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Andrew claims major victory as police admit unlawful action in latest statement

High Court judge confirm that Thames Valley Police and Andrew reach agreement

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Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Andrew claims major victory as police admit unlawful action in latest statement
Andrew claims major victory as police admit unlawful action in latest statement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has scored a major victory over Thames Valley Police as the force admitted in a bombshell fresh statement that its search warrants were unlawful, reaching an agreement.

A High Court judge has confirmed that the former prince Andrew and law enforcers reached an agreement that search warrants used to raid two of  his properties in February 2026 were unlawful and should be quashed.

On Thursday, October 8, 2026, the ruling was delivered at the Royal Courts of Justice, where Justice Hilliard presided over a hearing.

READ MORE: Andrew sends 'not sorry' message to 'furious' King Charles

However, the former Duke of York himself did not appear in teh court.

The warrants, originally granted on 18 February 2026, had authorised officers to search premises in both Norfolk and Berkshire as part of a police inquiry into alleged misconduct in public office.

The High Court formally quashed the warrants on 22 July, with both parties accepting that the legal basis under which they were originally issued by an Old Bailey judge was incorrect, according to a new report.

Andrew's legal action forced Buckingham Palace to relase a statement to clear its position, banning Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father from using the King's mony in leghal fight.

Palace reportedly made clear that the legal action was “a matter for him and his legal team.”

READ MORE: King Charles celebrates music with Elton John after Andrew update

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