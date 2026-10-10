 
Geo News

Hitler Mussolini wins election in Peru after beating far-right rival

Flores ran for the leftwing Ahora Nacion party

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 10, 2026

Hitler Mussolini wins election in Peru after beating far-right rival
Hitler Mussolini wins election in Peru after beating far-right rival

A man named Hitler Mussolini has been elected mayor in Peru after defeating a far-right rival in one of the country’s most unusual local election results.

Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores, 45, won the race for mayor of Queropalca, a remote district in the central Huanuco region, on October 4, 2026, and is due to take office on January 1.

According to Peru’s national electoral authority, Flores secured 229 votes out of 663 cast in the October 4 election. His closest rival, Gaspar Osorio, received 204 votes. But the result became much more widely noticed because of Flores’ name.

He shares two names with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, the dictators who led Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy during the Second World War. The political twist is just as unusual.

Flores ran for the leftwing Ahora Nacion party, while the candidate he defeated represented the far right.

The businessman works in freight transportation and has not always been aligned with the left.

Electoral records show that until 2025 he belonged to Popular Force, the party associated with Peru’s rightwing president Keiko Fujimori.

His victory may sound extraordinary, but Peru has seen politicians named Hitler before.

In 2021, a doctor named Hitler Saavedra Casternoque was elected to Congress. Three years earlier, Hitler Alba Sanchez won a mayoral race in the Andean district of Yungar and even described himself during the campaign as “the good Hitler.”

Flores’ election therefore adds another chapter to a political tradition that has repeatedly left international audiences doing a double take.

Make us preferred on Google
Scientists develop light-activated tattoo ink that can be switched on and off
Scientists develop light-activated tattoo ink that can be switched on and off
Nancy Guthrie case new development: Hair sample sent to FBI lab in abduction probe
Nancy Guthrie case new development: Hair sample sent to FBI lab in abduction probe
Christa Pike returns to prison 10 days after surviving botched Tennessee execution
Christa Pike returns to prison 10 days after surviving botched Tennessee execution
Yorkshire wildlife park closed for weekend after tiger attack on visitor
Yorkshire wildlife park closed for weekend after tiger attack on visitor
Trump holds ‘very friendly' 90-minute call with Putin: What was decided?
Trump holds ‘very friendly' 90-minute call with Putin: What was decided?
Diesel at $6.32 per gallon sparks wave of trucking bankruptcies across US
Diesel at $6.32 per gallon sparks wave of trucking bankruptcies across US
Pope Leo XIV calls death penalty attack on human dignity as US plans to livestream execution
Pope Leo XIV calls death penalty attack on human dignity as US plans to livestream execution
Trump lashes out at Norway after Nobel snub as US sanctions ICC following Navi Pillay win
Trump lashes out at Norway after Nobel snub as US sanctions ICC following Navi Pillay win