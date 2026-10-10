Nancy Guthrie case new development: Hair sample sent to FBI lab in abduction probe

The FBI is analysing potentially critical DNA recovered from the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie, the 94-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who was abducted on February 1.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that a private Florida lab working with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently transferred an original hair sample to the FBI laboratory. The bureau is now using advanced technology to analyse the sample in hopes of recognising a suspect.

An FBI official confirmed the sample was collected in February, stating: “There’s no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago.”

The official added that the bureau remains “fully committed to this investigation.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has previously described the DNA as a mixed sample containing genetic material from more than one person, requiring investigators to untangle the strands. Sheriff Chris Nanos told a neighbourhood watch group it could take up to six more months to isolate what investigators need. He also said as many as five other labs nationwide are working on the case.

About two dozen Pima County and FBI investigators remain actively working the case. Despite early evidence releases, including doorbell camera images and surveillance photos, little progress has been made on Nancy’s whereabouts or the person responsible.

Last month, Savannah Guthrie spoke publicly for the first time, telling Hoda Kotb it’s “too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. Some can do the right thing.”

FBI has increased the reward from $100,000 to $1 million.