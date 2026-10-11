Brie Larson is pregnant with her first child?

Brie Larson pregnancy rumours exploded on social media after new photos went viral.

The Captain Marvel star raised eyebrows after her latest outing as some fans are believing that she is expecting her first child.

However, despite the growing buzz on social media, there has been no official confirmation that the actress, 37, is pregnant.

READ MORE: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley caught sharing laugh at Harry Styles' concert

The speculation gained momentum on Saturday, October 10, after images of The Marvels actress at what appeared to be an airport or terminal began circulating online.

The images captured her wearing a white short-sleeved top, checkered trousers, sunglasses and carrying a large tote bag.

Some users interpreted the appearance of her midriff as a possible baby bump, prompting a wave of pregnancy claims.

A fan page further fuelled the excitement with a post declaring, “BRIE LARSON IS LITERALLY A MOTHER NOW!!! OH MY GODDD,” alongside two photographs of Larson.

The post quickly attracted attention, with some fans expressing excitement and sharing congratulatory messages.

Others, however, urged caution, reminding users that a person's appearance is not evidence of pregnancy and that Larson has not publicly addressed the rumours.

It is pertinent to note that as of now neither Larson nor her representatives have confirmed the pregnancy claims, and no reliable announcement establishes that she is pregnant with her first child.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK Jennie shares sweet message for The Weeknd after reunion