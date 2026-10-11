Michael Douglas explains why success should not be dismissed as family privilege

Michael Douglas has opened up about the narrative surrounding the label 'nepo baby

Michael Douglas has opened up about the narrative surrounding the label 'nepo baby,' despite following in the showbusiness footsteps of his late father, Kirk Douglas.

'I think it’s an unfortunate title,' the 82-year-old actor said while speaking to Page Six ahead of the release of his memoir, One Helluva Ride, which is published on Tuesday.

'I guess you could say that about any business and the same thing with Hollywood royalty. My father’s father was a junkman.'

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Michael, who has three kids, noted that the careers of the men in his family is one of the themes in his book.

'That was part of my motivation – to tell about the ups and the downs anyone has in their life, and how hard you work for it versus something that’s just handed to you,' the Hollywood vet explained.

The two-time Oscar winner shared his views after his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, recently told AARP magazine that she finds the term nepo baby 'horrific.'

Michael and the Wednesday actress share son Dylan, 26, and daughter Carys, 23. He is also father to son Cameron, 47, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

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