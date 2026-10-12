Princess Kate and Charlotte's London outing sparks debate over Sussex comparisons

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a mother-daughter day out in London this weekend.

Kate and her 11-year-old daughter were spotted aboard the Elizabeth line, travelling from west London before alighting at Tottenham Court Road, in the heart of the city.

The sighting is believed to be the first time Charlotte has been seen travelling on London's rail network, which serves millions of passengers each day.

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For the young princess, the trip would have offered a taste of everyday London life, sharing a carriage with commuters rather than travelling in the royal family's usual manner.

Princess Kate has previously travelled on the London Underground, reportedly going unrecognised by fellow passengers during one journey.

Although the details of their weekend plans remain private, their stop at Tottenham Court Road placed them within easy reach of some of London's best-known attractions.

The British Museum is nearby, while the West End's theatres, Soho's restaurants and the shops of Oxford Street are all within easy reach.

Some commentators expressed anger over the media's decision to publish photographs of Kate and Charlotte, questioning whether the images were necessary to report on their private outing.

One critic wrote: “I think the details could have been reported without the photos.”

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Another tweeted that certain journalists were attempting to draw the Prince and Princess of Wales into the ongoing media narrative surrounding Harry and Meghan, adding: “I think this is a concerted effort by certain journos to drag W&C into H&M’s nonsense and make them seem like equals and united.”