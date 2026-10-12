Tobey Maguire plays unexpected role in ex-wife’s wedding

Peter Parker might have spent years struggling with heartbreak, responsibility, and complicated relationships, but Tobey Maguire appears to have discovered a superpower that even Spider-Man rarely gets to use: the ability to keep things friendly with an ex.

Over the weekend, the Spider-Man star officiated the wedding of his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, to billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii.

The celebration brought together a star-studded guest list, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, and Courteney Cox.

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However, it was the relationship between the bride and her former husband that really caught people’s attention.

Maguire and Meyer separated in 2016 and, according to the reported timeline, finalized their divorce in September 2026.

The former couple share two teenage children, who also participated in the ceremony. Meyer and Ogunlesi reportedly welcomed a newborn earlier this year, making this an especially eventful chapter for the blended family.

And there was Maguire, not playing the awkward ex who mysteriously disappears when the wedding invitations go out, but reportedly helping officiate the big day.

Social media reactions have naturally turned toward the question many people are asking: where does this kind of maturity come from?

While breakups can leave behind hurt feelings, unresolved arguments, and enough emotional baggage to fill the Batmobile, Maguire showed up to celebrate ex's new marriage and help make the ceremony happen.

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