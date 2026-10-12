Zayn Malik calls Brazil ‘second home’ after football rivalry drama

Zayn Malik is sharing the love he received during his Brazil concert with his online family.

Over the weekend, the former One Direction star took over the stage in Nubank Parque (Allianz Parque) in São Paulo for his solo The Konnakol Tour.

After the Saturday, October 10, show, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to share photographs of the thoughtful gifts, fan cards, and other surprises he had received from his supporters.

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Rather than simply posting a quick thank-you, he shared a message that revealed just how deeply their generosity had touched him.

“Brasil... the love is real... thank you for everything,” the Die For Me singer began. “I can't believe the amount of thought that has gone into these gifts!”

“I also understand that people work very hard for every penny they have and most people are struggling here financially, so to do this is too much!” he appreciated, adding,“I hope you enjoyed the show! It felt good to be in my second home :)”

The message struck a particularly heartfelt note because the X Factor alum didn't just admire the gifts; he acknowledged the effort and sacrifice behind them.

Recognising that many fans work hard for their money and face financial difficulties, he appeared genuinely humbled by their generosity.

Additionally, Zayn, 33, also found himself caught in the middle of a fierce Brazilian club rivalry after a wardrobe choice left some fans less than impressed.

However, while his football allegiance briefly caused a stir, his heartfelt message afterwards showed that the love between him and his Brazilian fans was much bigger than a football shirt.

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