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Zayn Malik forced to change outfit mid-performance: Here's why

Zayn Malik apologises after being booed by São Paulo crowd during Brazil concert

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Published October 11, 2026

Zayn Malik forced to change outfit mid-performance: Here’s why
Zayn Malik forced to change outfit mid-performance: Here’s why

Zayn Malik came to São Paulo to sing, entertain and give fans a night to remember.

He certainly managed the last part but not quite in the way he might have planned.

A football jersey, a very divided crowd and one cheeky comeback later, the former One Direction star had found himself at the centre of an unexpected Brazilian football drama.

READ MORE: Zayn Malik hits back at critics over Chile speech: ‘Check the date'

During his Saturday, October 10 concert at Nubank Parque in São Paulo, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker decided to surprise the audience by wearing a Flamengo jersey, showing his support for the Rio de Janeiro football club.

He apparently hadn't realised that he was performing at the home stadium of Flamengo's fierce rivals, Palmeiras.

And the crowd was not exactly ready to welcome the rival team's colours with open arms as some audience members booed.

At first the Die For Me singer got confused by the reaction. In a clip circulating online, he addressed the crowd, saying, “What the f—- is going on? Alright… who’s having a good time tonight? Sorry, I didn’t mean to offend anybody, I just like the football team!”

He reportedly left the stage to change into a plain black shirt but wasn't done talking about the incident.

Later, the Pillowtalk chart-topper delivered a comeback that had fans laughing, “If I had known they were going to hate this t-shirt so much, I would’ve gone on stage naked.”

READ MORE: Zayn Malik reveals new song ‘Heaven Baby' made him cry

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