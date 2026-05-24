Zayn Malik kicks off KONNAKOL Tour with 'Nusrat'

Zayn Malik has finally kicked off his much anticipated KONNAKOL Tour after a major setback due to his health scare.

On Saturday, May 23, the former One Direction opened the first show of his series of concerts with Nusrat, which is a song he named after the legendary Pakistani Qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, as part of his album titled KONNAKOL.

The lineup for the opening night at The O2 Arena in London featured DJ Lonyo as the official support act.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s headlining setlist for day one heavily featured his recent albums ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS and KONNAKOL, along with throwback favourites.

The performance order included:

Nusrat

sHe

Met Tonight

Birds On A Cloud

What I Am

Alienated

Dreamin

Concrete Kisses

Gates Of Hell

Bordersz

PILLOWTALK

Lied To

Used To The Blues

Take Turns

Fatal

Drunk

iT's YoU

Scripted

Sweat

Die For Me

Notably, fan updates and live media from the venue confirmed a fully sold-out stadium, with thousands of fans packing the massive arena to watch him commence his very first solo headline arena tour.

The live audience went wild when Zayn, 33, revealed during the show that he was not wearing any in-ear monitors because he prefers to hear the raw crowd and the music directly.

The following night, May 24, at Manchester's AO Arena featured both DJ Lonyo and comedian Usama Siddiquee.