Freddy Brazier takes accountability for past struggles amid family tensions

Freddy Brazier has made a bold confession about his relationship with his nan, Jackiey Budden

Freddy Brazier has made a bold confession about his relationship with his nan, Jackiey Budden, after previously revealing that she got him into smoking weed.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of late Jade Goody, has never had a good bond with his grandmother or his dad, Jeff Brazier, who previously attempted to launch a legal bid to keep his youngest son away from her.

Jeff's fear stemmed from concerns about Jackiey's negative influence on his son after it emerged that Freddy and Jackiey would smoke cannabis together.

Freddy previously claimed that she had got him 'hooked' on the drug.

READ MORE: Freddy Brazier attends mother's memorial alongside grandmother Jackiey

Speaking on The Terry Stone Connection podcast, Freddy said: 'The only real similarity with my nan is our heads. I think our heads and what goes on in our heads and the overthinking and the bad stuff.

'The more mental health stuff I think I'm similar to nan than in that way.'

He added: 'But then accountability I smoked before I really got into it with her and I could have continued with that group, then I don't know where I would have ended up.

'So no one's to blame other than myself. I feel like I was always going to be troubled and be the brother that goes down the wrong path.

'I'm happy to see him [Bobby] doing well and smashing life and I know that I'll be there soon. I'm not putting too much pressure on myself.'

Freddy sadly lost his mother Jade when he was just four years old, after the Big Brother star died from cervical cancer on Mother's Day in 2009.

READ MORE: Jeff and Freddy Brazier put on brave faces after both face fresh heartbreak