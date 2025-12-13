Freddy Brazier attends mother's memorial alongside grandmother Jackiey

December 13, 2025
Freddy Brazier appears to have taken steps towards repairing his relationship with his grandmother, Jackie Budden, months after publicly accussing her of lying to him.'
The 21-year-old noel shared the development with followers on Instagram, revealing that he and Jackiey attended a memorial service for his late mother, Jade Goody.
Jade, who died in 2009, was Jackiey's daughter.
Posting a photo from the visit, the model penned 'Went to see my Mum with my Nana. We also took Pablo on a long walk around Bermondsey and down the river.'
In a separate TikTok post, he also shared a photo of his grandmother Jackiey and penned: 'Priortised my relationship with my mum's mum not knowing she has been lying to me for years!.
The reconciliation comes after Freddy's father, Jeff Brazier, reportedly sought a court order to prevent Jackiey, from having contact with his son.
Freddy was just four years old when his mother, Jade, a former Big Brother star, died from cervical cancer on Mother's Day in 2009.
Despite the family tensions, Freddy is now preparing for a new chapter in his life, as he is expecting his first child with on-off girlfriend Holly Swinburn next year.
Earlier this month, Freddy hit back at his ex public accusations that he had been partying with other women and taking drugs-while also critcising his father Jeff for siding with her during her pregnancy.