Molly Mae Hague admits she barely eats vegetables in candid confession

Molly-Mae Hague spoke candidly about her concerns and how she plans to overhaul her lifestyle 'every morning' but frequently falls at the first hurdle

Molly-Mae Hague has made a bold confession about her diet, admitting that she fears setting a bad example for her three-year-old daughter Bambi.

The Maebe founder, 27, took to YouTube to share a vlog in which she admitted that her eating habits were unhealthy, revealing that she does not eat proper vegetables.

The star, who also shares son Midas, four months, with boyfriend Tommy Fury, spoke candidly about her concerns and how she plans to overhaul her lifestyle 'every morning' but frequently falls at the first hurdle.

READ MORE: Molly Mae Hague revisits her old family home after £5m mansion move

On how her lifestyle affects her daughter, she said: 'For Bambi at the minute and also not eating the way like not being healthy in the way that I want to be as a mother like just so that I can be a normal functioning human...

Discussing taking shortcuts with her lifestyle and diet, she went on: 'I haven't had a proper like a meal. I'm in this like horrendous habit these days of like eating all I can describe as crap but like in small amounts...

'I don't like talking about food and stuff too much I say this all the time but I just think I've got into this mindset of thinking like oh I'll just eat rubbish but not eat like too much rubbish and then it's fine because it balances out in my head...

She went on: 'I don't eat proper vegetables. I don't eat proper nutrients. And I'm I'm over it to be honest. This is pure laziness because I couldn't bother to get a jug out...

'I keep thinking to myself like I'll just snack all day but in my head I'm like I've just snacked all day it's fine like - I never ever properly cook for myself anymore'.

It comes after Molly-Mae revealed her £3.8million fully furnished Cheshire mansion is still lying empty despite receiving rental offers.

READ MORE: Molly Mae Hague shares nostalgic glimpse of humble beginnings in Manchester