Louis Tomlinson’s girlfriend Zara McDermott teases exciting news: ‘Engaged’

Louis Tomlinson’s girlfriend Zara McDermott left fans desperately guessing after teasing some seriously exciting news.

The former Love Island star took to social media with a pair of intriguing selfies, sending followers into a frenzy.

The first mirror selfie featured her in a green shirt, covering her face in what appeared to be a shy, excited gesture.

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“Guys I'm just sat here thinking about the fact that tomorrow I have THE most exciting news to share !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! [teary eyes and crying emoji],” she captioned the post.

If that many exclamation marks weren't enough to build suspense, Zara followed it up with another photo showing just half of her face, accompanied by an even more emotional message.

“I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I'm so grateful beyond words. I cannot wait to share this [row of crying emojis]," she wrote.

And of course , social media detectives are already working overtime to figure out what it could be.

Given that the TV personality is in a relationship with former One Direction star, some followers immediately wondered whether the announcement could involve wedding bells or a new addition to the family.

One fan confidently suggested: “Zara is Pregnant [winking emoji]”

Another kept it brief, writing: “Engaged”

A third asked the question that many curious followers appeared to be considering: “Wait so is Zara McDermott having a baby or something?”

While some fans were ready to celebrate a possible pregnancy or engagement news, others were quick to remind that the news might be work-related rather than personal.

“Don’t think an pregnancy would be announced like that. She’s an influencer. This has prob something to do with her documentaries or podcast. She always shares her work with ‘best news ever," one social media user wrote.

And that's a fair point.

Interestingly, neither of the photos appeared to show a ring on either of Zara's hands, but that hasn't stopped the speculation.

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