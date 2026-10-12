'Kind-hearted' Sarah Ferguson needs help, care and respect: Expert

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly made a big sacrifice for her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, putting their royal future above her own.

The former Duchess of York, now back in the UK and keeping a low profile, has earned widespread sympathy from royal experts after enduring nearly seven months of forced exile.

"Yes, Sarah has done some things wrong in her life, but I think as well, she has got a kind heart," a royal expert has claimed.

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Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "She really is the type of person who will give people anything that they want, and that's partly being her downfall, as she gives very expensive gifts to her friends."

He added: "But I think right now she needs to be looked at as someone who needs help, care, and respect. She is the type of lady that really the queen actually liked in a lot of ways, and she came back into the royal fold. But I think, as I say, at the moment, I think in reality, it wasn't her really-ality to actually write a book as well."

It comes after the former Duchess has already set the record straight about her intent to write a memoir, denying all reports.

She's very considerate about what might happen if a book was written like this to Eugenie and Beatrice, and also to her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor too.

Turner added that the book would likely not be very complimentary of Windsor,

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed she will be "weary" of making any decisions that will "put her daughters and grandchildren at risk of being ousted completely from the royal family."

Fordwich added that while a tell-all "would be just a quick fix for her financial woes," it would also "pretty much guarantee zero relationship with her children, grandchildren as well as her social set."

READ MORE: Andrew shuts doors on Sarah Ferguson in shocking update: 'Not welcome'