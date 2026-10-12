Couple who once won $2.5 million hits another lottery jackpot

A Canadian couple who won a record-breaking $2.5 million lottery prize eight years ago have done it again.

Angelina and Edward Lado, from St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, are celebrating another major win after a $4 scratch ticket landed them the top prize in the Set for Life game.

This time, the couple had a choice. They could either take $1,000 a week for 25 years or accept a lump-sum payment of $675,000 and they went for lump-sum.

Their latest win comes eight years after the couple made lottery history in their home province.

In 2018, Angelina and Edward won $2.5 million from a Multi-Millionaire Scratch’N Win ticket. At the time, it was reported to be the largest scratch-ticket prize ever awarded in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Even after that experience, Edward apparently needed some convincing when Angelina called to tell him they had won again.

He initially told her to calm down and wait until he got home so they could check the ticket properly, according to reports.

The couple eventually confirmed that their luck really had struck twice.

But rather than immediately planning another big purchase, they say much of the latest prize will go towards their children’s education.

Edward said they want to give their children a strong start and will think about what to do with the rest of the money later.

The two wins combined have brought the couple more than $3 million in lottery prizes.