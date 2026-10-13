Dan Levy calls out 'misogynist' Shane Gillis over 'SNL' monologue

Dan Levy is calling out Shane Gillis for his "misogynistic" Saturday Night Live monologue, and he wants other men to do the same.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, October 11, the Schitt’s Creek star criticised the comedian for saying that women dress like “wh*res” at the gym and drew attention to a wider problem.

“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them wh*res. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists,” he noted. “There’s a difference here.”

READ MORE: Dan Levy reflects on losing 'Schitt's Creek' mom Catherine O'Hara

Levy, 43, also pointed out that he has seen more men showing skin at the gym than women, saying that he’s “speechless that something like that can exist on live national television.”

He argued that men need to speak up against this kind of rhetoric, warning that treating misogyny as a joke can contribute to a culture in which sexual assault is discussed rather than treated as a crime.

“This is not a women’s issue. This is an everybody issue, because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects,” he said. “They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, OK? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f***.”

Gillis made the comment while hosting Saturday Night Live on October 10, sparking a wave of backlash from his colleagues and the internet alike.

READ MORE: Shane Gillis invites backlash again amid insensitive comments: 'Speechless'