Eugene Levy gets honest about Dan Levy's idea for 'Schitt's Creek' reboot

Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea for 'Schitt’s Creek' reboot

Eugene Levy has yet to hear his son and Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy’s idea for a reboot of the hit show.

Dan Levy previously revealed that he has a “kernel of an idea” for a reboot of the Canadian sitcom, Eugene hasn’t heard the idea yet.

"If he said he had a kernel of an idea for a reboot, he didn’t lay it on me. I don’t know what he necessarily comes up with, I don’t have Instagram," he quipped on Today's Girl Code.

Sharing his thoughts about a reboot, he said, "Listen, we’ve always said we would love—obviously, we love this group, we love the cast, we love the show, and we would love to get together and do something,” added Eugene.

"It’s just, no idea has come up. Nobody has come up with the idea yet. And whatever it is, it has to start kind of on the level where we left off. Otherwise, there’s no point," he added.

When the interviewer suggested a Schitt’s Creek movie, he said, "Wow, that’s a good prediction. I kind of like that. That gets me excited. Never say never."

Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons from 2015 through 2020 and won Eugene and Dan an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as lead actor Emmy for Eugene and supporting actor Emmy for Dan. The latter also won in directing and writing categories.