Meghan Markle's proud message to friend proves women's support means everything

Meghan Markle has given her friend’s latest business venture a public show of support.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her excitement over the latest additions to Kadi Lee’s haircare brand, Highbrow Hippie.

“So proud to support this incredible female-founded business ???? Go Kadi,” Meghan wrote, sharing a video posted by the brand.

Kadi has built Highbrow Hippie around a thoughtful approach to haircare, taking inspiration from California’s laid-back beauty culture while placing an emphasis on considered formulations.

Announcing the launch, Highbrow Hippie wrote: “There's an ease to California beauty. Behind it is a great deal of intention.”

The brand shared that the formulas were “inspired by the light in Venice and informed by the women whose hair we care for everyday”, with both products now available to purchase through its website.