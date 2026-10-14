 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's proud message to friend proves women's support means everything

Meghan Markle’s friend unveils two new haircare products

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 14, 2026

Meghan Markles proud message to friend proves womens support means everything

Meghan Markle has given her friend’s latest business venture a public show of support.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her excitement over the latest additions to Kadi Lee’s haircare brand, Highbrow Hippie.

“So proud to support this incredible female-founded business ???? Go Kadi,” Meghan wrote, sharing a video posted by the brand.

Kadi has built Highbrow Hippie around a thoughtful approach to haircare, taking inspiration from California’s laid-back beauty culture while placing an emphasis on considered formulations.

Announcing the launch, Highbrow Hippie wrote: “There's an ease to California beauty. Behind it is a great deal of intention.”

The brand shared that the formulas were “inspired by the light in Venice and informed by the women whose hair we care for everyday”, with both products now available to purchase through its website.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William shares rare teaser of upcoming interview with four-word greeting
Prince William shares rare teaser of upcoming interview with four-word greeting
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester champion education and child protection
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester champion education and child protection
Prince Harry gets important message from King Charles aide
Prince Harry gets important message from King Charles aide
Harry choses freedom, William bows to duty: Two different powers
Harry choses freedom, William bows to duty: Two different powers
Prince Archie Lilibet 'adjusting well' in UK: Latest update issued
Prince Archie Lilibet 'adjusting well' in UK: Latest update issued
Meghan Markle fleeing with Archie, Lilibet after sensing 'danger'?
Meghan Markle fleeing with Archie, Lilibet after sensing 'danger'?
Prince Harry, Meghan office issues major update on couple's Nottingham trip
Prince Harry, Meghan office issues major update on couple's Nottingham trip
Prince William holds key Earthshot Prize meeting before unexpected match
Prince William holds key Earthshot Prize meeting before unexpected match