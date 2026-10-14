Charles Spencer shock claims hit with new counter after Piers Morgan saga

Charles Spencer’s book is continuing to make a ripple in the royal household but the author is getting some heat from the revelations as well.

After Piers Morgan’s claims about a misquoted fact in the memoir – which Charles had promptly apologised for but noted that the error in dates does not dismiss the events that happened – there is new objection.

Recalling a shocking incident in the book, the Earl revealed there were three major moments when Diana had “physically lashed out” and one of those were her father John revealing his intention to marry his second wife, Raine McCorquodale.

READ MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence with bold legal action against false claims

It was widely believed that Diana did not like her stepmother and the grudge had continued on for years.

However, Lady Anne Glenconner, a royal confidante, defended Princess Diana’s stepmother, offering a very different perspective.

“I liked her. I was godmother to her daughter, Charlotte, and she was godmother to my daughter May, and she was very generous to her,” she told HELLO!.

“I think from the children’s point of view, she probably was difficult, but she was wonderful with Johnnie [Earl Spencer] – she saved his life when he was ill. And then, interestingly, she became great friends with Diana.”

The royal confidante, the 94-year-old, who knew, recalled her generosity and the important role she played in the life of Diana's father, John, 8th Earl Spencer, even crediting her with saving his life.

READ MORE: Charles Spencer shuts down critics over Diana book