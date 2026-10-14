Ex-Prince Andrew’s new romance mystery raises eyebrows as truth comes out

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who gained a fresh skip in his step following a legal win, is now getting bolder to begin a new chapter in his life.

It was recently reported that the disgraced brother of King Charles has found new romance in his life, but there is a “wild” story about how it came to be.

Currently, the ex-prince is unfazed by the controversies surrounding him and he believes this new legal victory could possibly become a gateway into getting his royal honours back.

READ MORE: Ex-prince Andrew brews big plans as pals encourage outrageous action

According to Tom Sykes, Andrew’s mysterious new girlfriend courted him in a bizarre fashion, as she was the first one to reach out.

“Apparently, according to my source, she rang him up out of the blue and said, ‘You’re on your own, and so am I. How about we hang out together?’ And he bought it,” The Daily Beast editor shared during a podcast with Paula Froelich.

She asked whether it was a video call, but Tom noted that it was unlikely so and it had to be the “landlines in that part of Norfolk”.

Tom further noted that the mystery woman had Andrew’s number as they were “mates through the hunting scene and through the posh scene”.

Andrew moved into Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate earlier this year, after he had been stripped of all his royal titles and ordered to move out of the Royal Lodge.

Paula expressed that it was rather concerning to know that with the history Andrew has, someone would be willing to get together.

“Are things that desperate out in Norfolk that some chick’s just gonna be like, ‘You know who’s hot? That doughy guy with the horrific teeth and receding hairline, creepy hands, who just did an amazing photoshoot looking straight up his nose after his arrest,’” she quipped. “What is going on with women in Norfolk?”

Andrew is accused of having close ties with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and has harrowing allegations against him.

READ MORE: King Charles takes decisive step to put Andrew in place after legal stunt