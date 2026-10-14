Prince Harry, Meghan Markle change Nottingham plans amid fears: 'Nightmare'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to change Nottingham plans: 'Nightmare'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to visit Nottingham on Thursday, have made a surprise change in their plans amid fears of public outrage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's discussions about recreating their famous 2017 walkabout have been shut down amid fears of boo, according to a new report.

Rather than risking disruption, the couple has chosen a more thoughtful path to avoid untoward situation.

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“There was talk of another walkabout, but that idea has been killed,” a source tells Rob Shuter.

“The nightmare is people turning up to boo them — or nobody bothering to turn up at all. Neither is a risk anyone wants to take,” they added.

After the Duke was brutally booed at a Leicester Tigers rugby match, insiders claim avoiding another hostile reception has become a priority for the pair.

“They can control the schedule and the photographs,” the source adds. “But they cannot control genuine public affection. That’s why the walkabout idea is dead.”

It's worth mentioning here that Nottingham holds special place in the Sussexes' hearts.

Nearly nine years later, insiders say recreating that magical reception is proving considerably more complicated.

“In 2017, crowds were desperate to see them,” an insider explains.

“Now nobody wants to find out how many people would actually show up. Empty streets could be even more embarrassing than angry crowds,” they continued.

Just days after announcing their engagement, Meghan and Harry made their first official joint public appearance in the city, greeting cheering crowds during a walkabout before visiting local charities.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents' Thursday’s schedule includes three charities: Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Himmah Hub in Hyson Green and Epic Partners in Sneinton.

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