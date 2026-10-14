Palace warned of Prince Harry’s 'secret alliance'

Prince Harry, who's determined to win back Britain's heart, is said to be thinking to make a new secret alliance to fulfil his mission.

A new report claims that the Duke of Sussex could reunite with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson.

Meghan Markle's husband is allegedly preparing to share more untold stories – with the help of his aunt Fergie amid already stormy time for the royals after Earl Spencer’s tell-all book about his late sister Princess Diana.

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Now, even more jaw-dropping disclosures may be looming, with sources alleging the King Charles' youngest son is exploring the idea of releasing additional secrets via Andrew's ex-wife.

‘While Sarah is insisting she’s not going to write a tell-all book, she is apparently in talks, and if the money is right, she is definitely considering a memoir,’ an insider told HeatWorld.

They went on to claim, "While they want to keep the disgraced former royal out of their official circle," adding: "Harry and Meghan have been in touch with her, as they have been with Earl Spencer."

The insiders claimed to the same outlet, "They are keeping this allegiance firmly behind closed doors but it’s clear Harry is going all-out to ruin his brother, Prince William."

The former Duchess of York – long said to have been one of Diana’s best friends – was reported to be ‘days away’ from a ‘seven-figure’ deal to write a book about the Royal Family, but she has since rejected the speculation, insisting she has ‘no plans to write any tell-all memoir’.

Sarah, 66, has faced a wave of requests to speak out since her return to the UK, where she has maintained a low profile after the fallout connected to her links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, Harry has been out and about attending charity engagements. While, Meghan is giving herself time to map out her future projects, which could include introducing a British slant for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and more TV.

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