'Narnia' star Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland: 'We are so happy'

The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve after two years of dating

Ben Barnes and Aubrey Cleland are married after three years of dating.

On Wednesday, October 14, the Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian actor confirmed that he tied the knot with the American Idol alum, sharing photos from their Oregon wedding along with a sweet message for his new wife.

“In a world of 8 billion people, it is extraordinary to find someone who feels like your person, someone who matches your sense of humour, curiosity and humanity — with whom you can be effortlessly yourself, feel understood, valued and loved for everything that you are,” Barnes wrote.

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“And, speaking for the first time as a proud husband,” he continued, “I married a woman of such rare grace, kindness and beauty, who somehow makes the world feel both bigger and more like home, who finds wonder, joy and laughter in things that might have passed me by, and who makes the ordinary feel momentous. We are so happy and so excited for everything to come.”

Barnes, 45, and Cleland, 33, have kept their relationship largely private ever since they began dating in 2023. Page Six reported that Barnes got down on one knee on New Year’s Eve in 2025.

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