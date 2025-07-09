Ben Barnes shares honest thoughts on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake

Ben Barnes shares excitement about 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake

Ben Barnes is excited for Greta Gerwig’s new adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia book series for Netflix.

Barnes played Prince Caspian in the original films and says he’s thrilled for the latest adaptation.

“With classic literature, there’s no end to the ways they can be adapted as long as it’s being fresh and it’s speaking to a new generation,” Barnes told Variety.

He continued, "I think that those stories have this one, some fantasy really allows you to tell beautifully allegorical stories about hope and goodness and faith."

The Shadow and Bone star added, "I think that it’d be really interesting to see her take on that. I’m thrilled that [“Narnia”] is getting retold."

Barnes also likened his character from the Narnia movies and his new TV series The Institute.

“When I was in my early twenties, I was involved in telling those stories for the next generation,” he said.

“So, to get back to playing a man with a real firm grasp on his moral compass, who is fighting to stand up for what’s right. It was something that I was really interested in,” he shared.

The Institute is based on a Stephen King novel of the same name and follows a twelve-year-old genius, Luke Ellis, as he gets abducted and put in an institute which experiments on gifted children.

The Institute premieres July 13 on MGM+.