James McAvoy looks back at 'Narnia's magical world

James McAvoy plays Mr Tumnus in 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch'

Geo News Digital Desk
October 19, 2025

James McAvoy raves about the world of 'Narnia'

In 2005, Walt Disney Pictures gave C.S. Lewis fans a treat by adapting his The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe into a movie.

Its magical realism as well as the arcs of the characters led the film to success at the box office along with critics, too.

James McAvoy, who plays Mr Tumnus – a faun that meets Lucy Pevensie (Georgie Henley) in the kingdom – now, in a recent interview, looks back at the world of Narnia.

“Just being on those little sets is bonkers,” he recalls of working on the set. “You get used to things, but at first, I was like, ‘Oh! Oh!’ You know what I mean?”

The movie was shot in New Zealand, whose scenic landscapes, James remembers, were so enchanting, to say the least.

“You weren’t texting back then — you were just alone with it. Maybe I’d phone home once a day, but otherwise, you’re in New Zealand, so you’re like on another planet," the star shares during his discussion at the New York Comic-Con.

It is worth noting Netflix is rebooting Narnia, as it's adapting The Magician's Nephew, which is the sixth but the first in chronological order of Lewis's book series.

