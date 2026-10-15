Teddi Mellencamp reveals doctors' decision behind cosmetic surgery during cancer battle

The 45-year-old 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum's cancer battle journey began in 2022, when she was diagnosed with melanoma

Teddi Mellencamp's bold step amid her stage four cancer battle has shocked her fans.

The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's cancer battle journey began in 2022, when she was diagnosed with melanoma.

The podcaster made a candid confession on her Instagram stories on Monday about undergoing a blepharoplasty.

READ MORE: Teddi Mellencamp hospitalised after rare health scare amid cancer battle

For those unfamiliar, blepharoplasty is commonly known as eyelid surgery.

The star reassured her fans that she had received clearance from ehr doctors before undergoing the procedure.

Mellencamp explained that her phone had been 'blowing up' after her surgeon, Dr Sarmela Sunder, shared behind-the-scenes footage of the procedure to her own Instagram page this week.

'The things that I can tell you, that I don't need to keep answering, is, of course, it was fine with my cancer doctors, that's why I agreed to do it.'

The mom-of-three continued, 'I was awake. I get my stitches out Thursday. I have immunotherapy Wednesday.'

'The things that I can tell you, that I don't need to keep answering, is, of course, it was fine with my cancer doctors, that's why I agreed to do it.'

The mom-of-three continued, 'I was awake. I get my stitches out Thursday. I have immunotherapy Wednesday.'

'Even though she wanted this procedure for a bit, we wanted to wait until she was medically cleared for it by her oncologists,' Sunder typed out in the caption.

As soon as the star shared the post about her cosmetic procedure, fans reacted by sharing their thoughts.

One commented, 'Her eyes look even brighter', while the star's podcast co-host, Tamra Judge, showed her support by adding red heart emojis.

READ MORE: Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her mental health amid cancer