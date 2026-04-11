Teddi Mellencamp opens up about romantic life while battling stage 4 cancer

Teddi Mellencamp is finding room for new beginnings even as she continues her fight against stage 4 brain cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast that she’s started dating an older man she playfully referred to as “Derek.”

While keeping his identity private, Mellencamp explained that both she and her new partner are parents, which makes navigating their relationship more complicated.

“Like, how are you ever supposed to get past first base? I have kids in my house. He has kids in his house,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Mellencamp emphasized she’s taking things slow and appreciates her boyfriend’s positivity and humor.

“He’s pretty good about it,” she noted of his reaction to her health journey.

“He’s a relatively positive and logical person in general. But the thing that I like the most about him is he makes me laugh.”

The couple was recently spotted enjoying dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood followed by drinks at a speakeasy, though Mellencamp admitted the night left her drained as she continues immunotherapy treatments.

Still, she remains optimistic.

After undergoing brain surgery and follow up treatments last year, doctors found “no detectable cancer” on her scans which is a milestone after initially giving her 50/50 survival odds.

Balancing her health journey with new love, Mellencamp’s openness reflects resilience and determination to embrace joy even in the midst of adversity.