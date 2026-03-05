Teddi Mellencamp hospitalised after rare health scare amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about a frightening medical emergency that landed her in the hospital as she continues her fight against stage 4 melanoma.

On the March 3 episode of her podcast Two Ts in a Pod, the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she developed painful sores across her body after starting a new medication.

“I thought I had the flu and then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in this terrible rash — you can’t even say it’s a rash because they’re almost like sores, like, all over my entire body,” Teddi told cohost Tamra Judge.

Doctors diagnosed her with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare and life-threatening allergic reaction that causes severe blisters on the skin and mucous membranes.

The condition spread to her mouth and eyes, leaving her unable to swallow.

John Mellencamp’s daughter was treated with steroids and antibiotics and kept under close watch until her symptoms began to improve.

Teddi, who was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and learned in 2025 that the cancer had metastasized to her brain and lungs, said she was relieved to be released from the hospital in time to celebrate her daughter Dove’s birthday.

Though still recovering, she described the joy of being present for her child, “I wasn’t feeling great, but just the adrenaline from seeing her, I was so happy.”

Mellencamp shares three children with ex-husband Edwin Arroyave, from whom she filed for divorce in 2024.