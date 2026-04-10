Sentebale dispute escalates as Prince Harry lands in legal crossfire

Prince Harry is back in the legal headlines after being named in a defamation case brought by Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006 to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

According to court filings made public on Friday, the organisation initiated proceedings in the High Court last month, with the details of the claim yet to be fully clarified including whether it involves libel or slander.

The case also names Mark Dyer, a former trustee of the charity and once an equerry to King Charles, marking a widening of the legal action beyond the Duke of Sussex himself.

Sentebale was established by Harry alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and for nearly two decades it has been closely associated with the Duke’s philanthropic work in southern Africa.

However, tensions within the organisation have been brewing for some time.

In March last year, Harry confirmed he was stepping down from the charity following he described as an “unthinkable” breakdown in internal relations.

In a joint statement with Prince Seeiso, the pair said the decision came after relations between trustees and the chair of the board deteriorated beyond repair, creating what they called an “untenable situation.”

In response, Dr Sophie Chandauka, chair of the board, defended her position, saying her actions have always been guided by a commitment to the charity’s integrity, its mission, and the young people it supports.

She emphasised that fairness and equal treatment remain at the heart of her approach, regardless of status or wealth.

While no further details of the current legal claim have been released.