Prince Harry caught in royal rumble as charity cries ‘protection’

The fallout between Prince Harry and his former charity Sentebale has taken a new page, with the organisation’s leadership launching legal proceedings and laying out a detailed account of the dispute.

In a strongly worded statement, the charity’s Board of Trustees and Executive Director confirmed that action has been filed in the High Court of England and Wales, seeking “protection and restitution” following a damaging media storm.

According to the statement, a coordinated campaign since March 2025 has disrupted operations and harmed the charity’s reputation, as well as its relationships with partners and staff.

The legal claim names both Prince Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer, with the pair identified as being behind what the charity alleges was an adverse media campaign that quickly gained traction online.

The statement goes further, accusing the situation of fuelling a wave of cyber-bullying directed at the organisation and its leadership.

Sentebale says it has been forced to divert time and resources into managing describe reputational crisis “not of the charity’s making,” while also dealing with what it claims are false narratives circulating publicly.

Despite the turbulence, the organisation emphasised that its major funders have maintained full financial support, and that donors have continued to stand by its mission.

Dr Sophie Chandauka, chair of the board, has previously defended her actions, insisting they were driven by a commitment to fairness and the integrity of the foundation.

She also appeared to take aim at individuals who, in her view, act above the rules, mistreat others, and then attempt to control the narrative through the media.

Last year when the Duke stepped down from the charity he co-founded in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, citing an “untenable” breakdown in relations between trustees and the chair.

Chandauka had reported Harry and the trustees to the Charity Commission over allegations of bullying and harassment.

While the regulator ultimately found no evidence to support those claims, it did highlight governance concerns and criticised all parties for allowing internal disagreements to spill into the public domain.

Prince Harry’s camp responded at the time, arguing the findings did not go far enough and warning that the real cost of the conflict could fall on the children the charity supports.