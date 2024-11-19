Davina McCall's partner Michael Douglas gives major health update following her brain surgery

Davina McCall's partner Michael Douglas gives major health update following brain surgery

Davina McCall's recent health update has been issued by her partner Michael Douglas after her brain surgery.

On Friday, The former host of the Masked singer posted on her official Instagram account about her health scare that she has been diagnosed with a 'very rare' colloid cyst.

She also noted that only three in a million people are affected by the rarest disease and it needs surgery.

Douglas recently updated about McCall's recovery 24 hours after her operation on McCall's social media.

He wrote, "Update folks. Thanks so much to all the well wishers. She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours."

"She is out of ICU She is 'loving awareness' Thank you xx Michael," Douglas continued in the caption.

He also shared a photo with text that reads, "Update - Mega progress these last 24 hours. Massive relief to see some light breaking through. Thanks for all the good vibes coming in from all angles. Up and Up."

The post came two days after Douglas shared another update right after her surgery revealing that she was in intensive care and the operation was "text book."

"Hey all, Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook! She's currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she's utterly exhausted. Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here... it's super powerful stuff, we are super grateful. Michael xx," he wrote at the time.