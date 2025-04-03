Davina McCall opens up about her biggest regret and health scares

Davina McCall recently reflected on past regrets and opened up about redoing her life.

Conversing with Daily Mail at a Garnier event, the 57-year-old TV presenter gave an update on her health after having a brain tumour removed in November 2024.

Davina quipped, “Everything right now is really good. I am just so grateful, that's all I am. I've got a load of vitamin G.”

“I feel enormously grateful to even be here. One of my greatest regrets is that I used to fry myself in the sun,” she admitted.

The Masked Singer presenter went on to reveal that when “I was younger, I would use cooking oil and if I was burnt, I'd think ‘oh great.’”

“So, I really am now trying to take more care and wear SPF every day. I do mole marking now too. I am so aware of my skin health,” she confessed.

For the unversed, Davina underwent surgery in November last year after doctors found a benign cyst on her brain, which affects three in a million people.

It is pertinent to mention that the tumour was found at a private clinic after the Big Brother alum took part in a talk about menopause and was offered a health check.