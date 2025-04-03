Davina McCall opens up about her biggest regret and health scares 

 
Davina McCall's terrifying brain tumor ordeal forces her to confront her past mistakes

April 03, 2025

Davina McCall recently reflected on past regrets and opened up about redoing her life.

Conversing with Daily Mail at a Garnier event, the 57-year-old TV presenter gave an update on her health after having a brain tumour removed in November 2024.

Davina quipped, “Everything right now is really good. I am just so grateful, that's all I am. I've got a load of vitamin G.”

“I feel enormously grateful to even be here. One of my greatest regrets is that I used to fry myself in the sun,” she admitted.

The Masked Singer presenter went on to reveal that when “I was younger, I would use cooking oil and if I was burnt, I'd think ‘oh great.’”

“So, I really am now trying to take more care and wear SPF every day. I do mole marking now too. I am so aware of my skin health,” she confessed.

For the unversed, Davina underwent surgery in November last year after doctors found a benign cyst on her brain, which affects three in a million people.

It is pertinent to mention that the tumour was found at a private clinic after the Big Brother alum took part in a talk about menopause and was offered a health check.

