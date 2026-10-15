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Diddy's family denies claims of prison fight with drug lord Dudus: Report

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury at Fort Dix prison

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Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

Diddys family denies claims of prison fight with drug lord Dudus: Report
Diddy's family denies claims of prison fight with drug lord Dudus: Report

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family is pushing back against reports that the rapper was injured in a prison fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke.

Speaking on Breakfast Club Thursday, October 15, host Loren LoRosa claimed she “spoke to a family member” who said that although Combs was taken to the hospital, “there was not a fight at all” as TMZ had reported earlier this week.

News broke that Combs, 56, was taken to a hospital on Saturday after suffering a head injury at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey. Page Six initially reported that he hit his head on a bunk bed before TMZ claimed he was attacked by Coke.

READ MORE: Who is Dudus? Jamaican drug lord reportedly attacks Diddy behind bars

LoRosa questioned the account, noting Combs is “guarded” when outside his Special Housing Unit and that the two men are on “completely different sides” of the prison. She acknowledged the family is “not 100 percent certain what” caused the injury but maintains “it definitely wasn’t anything crazy.”

She added that Combs “was brought right back to jail” and that his loved ones are “upset” about the privacy breach. “No one should know he was taken to the hospital,” she said.

Combs, serving a 50-month sentence, is now scheduled for release on March 2, 2028.

READ MORE: Diddy's prison release date pushed back to March 2028

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