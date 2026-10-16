Charlotte Crosby feels 'guilty' as daughter Pixi's illness affects Alba's birthday celebrations

Charlotte Crosby has opened about her toughest day after her daughter Pixi was left 'screaming in pain'

Charlotte Crosby has opened about her toughest day after her daughter Pixi was left 'screaming in pain' while battling an illness.

The Geordie Shore star, 36, is a mother to her two daughters, Alba, four, and Pixi, one, whom she shares with her fiancé, Jake Ankers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality star revealed a worrying health update about her youngest daughter, Pixi.

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She wrote on top of a selfie of her in bed: 'Pixi has hand foot and mouth. And believe me when I say her mouth is RIDDLED with ulcers.

'She's back in bibs that need changing every hour because they are soaked through. When I say she's screaming with her mouth pain.

'She's still keeping hydrated and temp is under control but this poor little girl hasn't ate in like 2 days!'

Charlotte went on: 'She's managed some sorbet and a tiny bit of soup.

'Obviously today is Alba's birthday so I feel like I've been pulled from pillar to post.

'Pixi will not be put down. And I've been trying to set up Alba's birthday toys, make a cake together and still make her birthday amazing.

'But me and Jake feel abit sh*t because we feel like we have nt been able to give our little Alba our all!'

She added: 'She's got her party at the weekend! So gunna make up for it ten fold! And hopefully Pixi will be feeling much better!

'Albas had a great day and I'm sure she hasn't even noticed as she's been so engrossed in playing with her toys. But you still feel guilty don't you.'

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a common, contagious viral illness that typically affects children under five, though adults can also catch it.

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