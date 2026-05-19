Charlotte Crosby opens up on heartbreaking miscarriage during live broadcast

Charlotte Crosby opened up about her silent miscarriage in a live TV interview.

The British reality TV star, while sharing details about the heartbreak trauma, became tearful on This Morning today, May 19, 2026.

The former Geordie Shore star, 36, came to know about her pregnancy on March 3 and assumed everything would be alright after two successful pregnancies.

Crosby, in her latest television appearance has spoken out about the agonising moment.

Crosby is mother to daughters Alba and Pixi.

This latest television interview appeared just two months after Crosby gave a reveal in an interview with The Sun about her heartbreaking loss.

“So the doctor confirmed that it wasn’t an active pregnancy,” Charlotte told morning show hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

She continued, “I’d silently miscarried, which is when the body just doesn’t realise it’s even had a miscarriage yet.”

“So it doesn’t let go of everything naturally. It just stays there.”

Charlotte then visibly got upset while sharing the traumatic experience and broke down in tears as she disclosed her fear of not knowing when the symptoms of the miscarriage would start to appear.

“I would go to bed thinking it might happen through the night and I was worried about the paint,” the tearful Charlotte said.

“I’ve obviously got two young children. So I felt I was going to bed and waking up every morning just quite scared and worried of what it’s going to feel like.”