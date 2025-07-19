'Geordie Shore' alum reveals if she wants her daughters to watch the show

Charlotte Crosby says she wouldn't want her daughters to watch 'Geordie Shore'

Geordie Shore alum Charlotte Crosby, the reality TV star, talked about her daughters with fiance Jake Ankers.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, Charlotte, who is working on her debut novel, Lucky Break, was asked if would let her daughters watch clips from Geordie Shore.

The Celebrity Big Brother star said, “I don’t think I'd ever sit down and watch the show with them, I don't know what adult mother would want to sit down and say, ‘Come relive my drinking days with me!’”

“My mum wouldn't do it if she had loads of home footage of her going out with her friends, getting mortal drunk, getting up to no good,” Charlotte added.

She went on to note, “And for me as a daughter, I'd be like, ‘Oh, that's so embarrassing. I don't want to watch that.’”

“I hope that by the time my girls are of any age to stumble across a clip or to be told about it, that it's just going to be f***ing old news, because we're talking about 10 years away,” the Just Tattoo of Us host said.

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers got engaged in 2023. The couple share two daughters, Alba, 2, and Pixi, 6-month-old.