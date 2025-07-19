Reality tv star Charlotte Crosby reveals wedding plans with Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby shares wedding plans with fiance Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby, the reality tv star has opened up about the wedding plans with fiance Jake Ankers.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, the Geordie Shore alum, who shares two daughters with Jake, shared their wedding plans.

Charlotte said, “We would like to try and get our wedding sorted now that we've got our two girls.”

“I always thought, 'Would I like to have my third baby at my wedding?’ But no, I can't even think about going through all that again,” she added.

The Celebrity Big Brother star went on to add, “I'm not ruling it out, but I'm definitely not going to just sit around and wait until I make my mind up on that, so it will be something that we're going to plan for next year.”

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers got engaged in 2023.

Additionally, this comes as Charlotte is working on her debut novel, Lucky Break.

Charlotte also spoke about her novel, saying that it’s about reality tv. When asked if writing Lucky Break made you reminisce about the Geordie Shore days, she said, “Yeah, because of all the after parties and trips, it reminded us of it all. Even when I opened the book, I read a line and I smiled.”

“Even though it's a fictional story, it’s based on my experiences I’ve lived, and it does remind us of when I went through something similar,” she added.