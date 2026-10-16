Alex Warren celebrates major streaming milestone for ‘Ordinary’

Alex Warren is taking a moment to appreciate just how far his hit song Ordinary has come.

The 26-year-old celebrated a major streaming milestone for the romantic ballad by sharing a throwback video of himself performing the track live at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

“It has felt like an eternity,” he captioned the latest post, while text over the performance video read, “Ordinary just 4 billion streams and only came out last year.”

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Released on February 7, 2025, Ordinary quickly became a defining song in Warren’s career, striking a chord with listeners through its sweeping melody and heartfelt portrayal of lasting love.

The latest milestone highlights the remarkable reach of the track, which has continued to attract listeners since its release.

The Carry You Home singer wrote Ordinary as a tribute to his wife, Kouvr Annon, celebrating a relationship that began when they were teenagers.

Its lyrics weave together declarations of romantic devotion with religious imagery, including references to holy water, altars and the relationship between a sculptor and clay.

With Ordinary reaching the reported four-billion-stream milestone, the TikTok-famed musician has another reason to celebrate a song that transformed a deeply personal love story into a global pop success.

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