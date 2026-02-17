Alex Warren’s next big move revealed after Grammy mishap

Alex Warren is bouncing back from his Grammy mishap with a major new gig.

Eyeing the next big stage after his Grammy debut, the Ordinary hitmaker is set to perform alongside Harry Styles, Rosalía, and more top artists.

On Monday, February 16, it was announced that the 25-year-old Youtube star is the latest singer to join the 2026 BRIT Awards performer lineup.

Now, he is slated to take over the stage at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on February 28 and is nominated in the international song of the year category.

In addition to Alex, the former One Direction star, Rosalía, Wolf Alice, Mark Ronson and Olivia Dean are also confirmed to perform at the upcoming ceremony.

It is pertinent to note that it’ll be the newly minted Grammy nominee’s first televised performance since his awkward Recording Academy rendition.

The U.S.-based songwriter was nominated for best new artist at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, where he delivered a stunning live performance of his hit Ordinary.

His performance was briefly marred by some issues at the awarding ceremony held on February 1, 2026.

The technical difficulties resulted in a disrupted audio, but Alex tackled the situation calmly and quickly got in sync.

Despite a slight bump, he successfully swept hearts and garnered a plethora of sweet and supportive messages.