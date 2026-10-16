Jennifer Aniston appoints by Courteney Cox for surprising job

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly stepping in as Courteney Cox’s biggest cheerleader after her longtime romance with Johnny McDaid ended.

The Snow Patrol guitarist, 50, recently went public with his new girlfriend, finance executive Rosanna Konarzewski, after declaring his love for his ‘partner Rosie’ while accepting the President’s Award at the BMI Awards.

He later appeared with her on the red carpet.

According to Closer magazine, the public declaration has reportedly left Cox heartbroken after more than a decade together with McDaid.

“Jen’s heart has been aching for Courteney and she has gone into full protective mode. She knows Courteney is incredibly strong, but this has knocked her sideways. It’s not just that Johnny has moved on, it’s how quickly and publicly it’s happened,” the source said.

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“Courteney feels completely blindsided by Johnny. It’s like the last 13 years have just been erased, coupled with the utter humiliation of having the man she gave her life to for over a decade pronounce his love for another woman to the world so quickly.”

Aniston, 57, has experienced her own very public relationship struggles, but things reportedly look different with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 50, whom she has been dating since early last year.

Now, she allegedly wants Cox to experience that same happiness — though there’s no pressure to jump straight back into dating.

“Courteney isn’t in a place right now where she feels ready to open herself up to another man,” a source shared.

“But Jen’s assured her that she doesn’t need to rush into anything. The focus needs to be on herself – love will come along naturally, when she least expects it, just like it did for her.

“She’s talked about gifting Courteney time with Jim’s relationship coach because she feels that doing that inner work changed what she was open to. Her own relationship with Jim is proof that there’s a whole new chapter waiting for Courteney.”