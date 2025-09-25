Courtney Cox's burning desire to win against Jennifer Aniston exposed

Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston's fight to walk down the aisle first comes to light

Courtney Cox is said to be “desperate” to walk down the aisle before her Friends costar Jennifer Aniston.

According to Radar Online, the 61-year-old American actress and film producer is at the end of a rope to tie the knot before Aniston, as both actresses wait for their engagement rings.

For those unaware, Cox has been with her ongoing, offgoing fiancé Johnny McDaid for 12 years, while Aniston has been dating Jim Curtis for a few months.

The couple looked radiant and deeply in love on a recent double date at Nobu in Malibu.

Now, when things are amping up between Aniston and Curtis, Cox is forcing McDaid to get formally engaged before her BFF walks down the aisle, per an insider.

At first, she had some reservations about Curtis, who works as a hypnotist and life coach; she is now “happy for Jen.”

The source stated, “But now it's clear to her the guy's heart is in the right place and his intentions are honorable – and Jen's told her she sees a long-term future with him and if Jim pops the question, she's all in. And it won't be a long engagement, either."

McDaid and Cox "have agreed to [get engaged] several times, but he always finds an excuse to back down and Courteney's sick and tired of all the flip-flopping," noted the insider.

"She's in her early 60s now and feels life's too short to be dreaming about scenarios that don't come to fruition.

"In an ideal world, he'd agree to something quick and simple, then she can help Jen plan out her dream day with Jim. But make no mistake, Courteney wants to be first,” the source added.