Jennifer Aniston 'begged' to be Courteney Cox's stylist

Jennifer Aniston reflects on fun weekend at 'Friends' costar Courteney Cox's house

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox recently reunited for a fun collaboration.

The Friends stars sparks excitement among fans as they came together for Aniston's hair brand LolalVie's video. In the video clip, Aniston used products from her hairline to give Cox glam.

Now, she reflected on their collaboration while speaking to People Magazine. Aniston said, "I just said please. Well, I just begged her."

The Morning Show star went on to add, "I said, 'First of all, you have all these products in your bathroom and you don't use them, and you're just so lazy when it comes to your hair.'"

Aniston revealed that they collaborated when she was at Cox's house for weekend, saying, "We just had fun playing."

"She's so much better at doing [social media] than I am, so it made it more fun for me. It just felt like we were having more fun together than me sitting in my bathroom making a video."

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have remained close friends since they starred as besties in Friends.