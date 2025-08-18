 
'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox share their close bond

August 18, 2025

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston surprised fans with their adorable picture.

The Friends stars celebrate their friendship in a new post on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, Courteney and Jennifer shared a joint post, featuring their photo together.

In the caption, Courteney wrote of their bond, “we look so cute next to each other.”

Referring to the next slide, showing the products from her bestie Jennifer’s haircare line Lolavie, Courteney further wrote, “so do they.”

The picture showed Jennifer taking the selfie while Courteney hugged her from behind.

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green in Friends, meanwhile, Courteney Cox played the role of Monica Geller.

The besties on the show also remained housemates for a longtime in the sitcom, but later Rachel moved to another apartment after Monica’s boyfriend moved in with her.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the duo.

One user wrote, “Rachel and Monica!! I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH.”

Meanwhile another added, “I'm watching friends again and I love you both so much.”

However, the third user called them “TWO ICONIC GIRLS.”

