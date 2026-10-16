Jennifer Meyer reveals real reason why Toby Maguire officiated her wedding

Tobey Maguire just took his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer to a whole new level by officiating her wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

Meyer, 49, married the investment executive in Hawaii and the jewelry designer says having her former husband lead the ceremony made the day even more meaningful.

“I genuinely felt like I was floating on cloud nine,” Meyer told Vogue of her wedding.

Read More: Tobey Maguire plays unexpected role in ex-wife's wedding

“I had zero jitters, just pure happiness. Having our three children and our parents walk down the aisle made it even more special. And having Tobey, my ex-husband, officiate was so special. A little unconventional, but so perfectly us.”

Meyer and the Spider-Man star, 51, married in 2007 and separated in 2016. They share daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17.

Their divorce proceedings took years to conclude, with the pair declared legally single in September 2026.

Meyer also welcomed her third child, her first with Ogunlesi, in June. But the growing family hasn’t pushed Maguire out of the picture.

Read More: Jennifer Meyer marries Geoffrey Ogunlesi, ex Tobey Maguire officiated

Instead, the former couple have made co-parenting — and celebrating together — a priority.

In May, Meyer spoke to People magazine about how they kept their family close after their split.

“When Tobey and I broke up, it was very clear immediately that Ruby and Otis came first, and we really cared about each other as people, and we wanted to be in each other’s lives no matter what,” she shared at the time.

“And we didn’t want to miss a Christmas. We didn’t want to miss a Thanksgiving.”

“We travel all together. We have every holiday together. We have every birthday all together,” Meyer added.

“He is an incredible father. He is an incredible ex-husband. And Geoff loves him and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works.”