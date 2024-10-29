 
Tobey Maguire 'not in the mood to let go' of his 'Spider-Man' role

Tobey Maguire has huge demands to return in the much anticipated 'Spider-Man' sequel

Web Desk
October 29, 2024

Tobey Maguire is not ready to let go of Spider-Man yet.

According to a report by In Touch, sources have revealed that Tobey wants to be part of the much anticipated Spider-Man sequel, but on huge demands.

“The checks for Spider-Man have been, for the last twenty-two years, the foundation of Tobey’s wealth and key to the prosperity of his entourage and team as well,” the insider explained.

They added that “now that he’s firmly back in the franchise after his slam-dunk work in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home helped it become the biggest moneymaker in the series, he’s not in the mood to let go and is negotiating to appear in the planned 2026 follow-up film [currently known as Spider-Man 4].”

However, the actor has very high demands now. According to a tipster, he “drives an extremely hard bargain and demands Tom Cruise-level paydays for these appearances.”

The source said, “Tobey has advisors who have been with him forever and endorse his hardball, high pressure tactics for getting these big jobs, especially when it comes to the role he will be remembered for.”

“Returning to Spider-Man is something he will happily continue to do, but it’s all about that giant check and nobody on either side of the table is under any other illusion,” they added.

For those unversed, Tobey was the first actor to play Peter Parker in Spider-Man part 1 in 2001. He then reprised his role in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

