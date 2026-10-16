Diddy gets shifted to new prison over 'safety' concerns

Diddy has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest and is expected to be released in March 2028

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been moved to a new prison days over alleged “safety and security” concerns.

One week after he was rushed to the hospital for a head injury, the disgraced music mogul was transferred from Fort Dix in New Jersey — where he has been since his October 2025 sentencing — to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania on Friday, October 16, per NBC News and TMZ.

A reason for the transfer has not been provided, although Combs’ representative Juda Engelmayer told US Weekly in a statement that the decision was made “with safety and security in mind.”

“We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption,” Engelmayer added.

READ MORE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs rushed out of prison due to medical emergency

The transfer comes after TMZ reported that Combs, 56, sustained a head injury during an alleged altercation with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke. According to the outlet, an earlier NBC report of Combs’ lavish lifestyle led to a shakedown, which, in turn, led to Dudus confronting Combs.

However, Breakfast Club host Loren LaRosa said a family member denied that any fight had occurred. Moreover, the Bureau of Prisons rejected the claim outright, though they confirmed that Combs was taken to the hospital on Saturday.

Combs, who has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest, is serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and has maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

READ MORE: Diddy's prison release date pushed back to March 2028