King Charles gets dragged in Andrew’s legal battle with unfortunate link

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is currently pursuing a legal action against the police for the arrest that was made on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

As much as King Charles would like to be excluded from the ongoing proceedings, it was inevitable that a connection to the monarch was made.

According to the latest court documents, the Thames Valley Police admitted that while the arrest was unlawful, they feared that an advance notice could have led to an “unacceptable risk of loss or destruction of evidence”.

READ MORE: King Charles takes decisive step to put Andrew in place after legal stunt

The King’s disgraced brother moved into Marsh Farm, Sandringham, after he was booted out from Windsor’s Royal Lodge.

Sandringham is considered as Charles’s private estate. Hence, the senior officers were concerned that Andrew may use that as an excuse that since it was not his own property, the police would need a separate legal permission.

However, the King proved to be supportive in the matter, as the very next day of the arrest, Charles released an official statement declaring that “the law must take its course”.

The Detective Chief Inspector in charge of the raids at Andrew’s properties to the Old Bailey judge had told that the “investigative objectives are to secure relevant evidence in a timely and secure fashion”.

They added that “failure to do so risks loss of evidence and a consequent loss of public trust and confidence in the investigation”.

Moreover, it was a “matter of public record” that Andrew “has previously not engaged with other investigative strands relating to his alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein”.

READ MORE: Ex-Prince Andrew's new romance mystery raises eyebrows as truth comes out

As the legal proceedings continue, the police have filed a motion to retain the evidence, with a hearing in the case to be held in private in 2027.

This seems to have given Andrew more time before a criminal case against him in connection to Epstein can be made.

Meanwhile, King Charles has doubled down on his stance as Buckingham Palace made it clear that Andrew is not to use his stipend for his legal battle.