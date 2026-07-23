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BTS open up about emotional 'family reunion' after 3-year hiatus

The K-pop icons reflect on their time apart during their mandatory military service

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Web Desk
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Published July 23, 2026

BTS recently co-headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show
BTS recently co-headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show

When BTS finally got the band back together after three years, it was an emotional moment for the boys and fans alike.

During their appearance on Capital Breakfast on Thursday, July 23, the iconic K-pop group opened up about their time apart during their mandatory military service.

Jimin, who was the first of the band members to enlist in 2022, admitted that the moment they reunited as a group in 2025 “felt like a family reunion.”

The members spoke candidly about how isolating the experience of military service could be. “I just felt a bit bored, because I didn’t have anyone who could understand me,” V admitted.

SUGA echoed the feeling, saying, “I didn’t really have many people to talk to.”

“There are peer counselors in the military,” V added. “But I’m not good at opening up. So, I didn’t have anyone to talk to about my worries.”

After Jimin left, the remaining members followed in staggered enlistments. Thisallowed them to keep fans engaged through solo releases before officially reuniting last year.

The long-awaited comeback was historic, to say the least. The group reunited in the studio to create ARIRANG, which spent three weeks atop the Billboard 200, before launching a world tour.

Earlier this month, BTS also joined Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber for the historic FIFA World Cup Final halftime show at MetLife Stadium.

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